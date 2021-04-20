Insider Buying: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Reg H. Hankey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

Shares of PTD stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pittards plc has a 1 year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.71.

About Pittards

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, UK and Ethiopia. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

