Insider Selling: Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $517,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.05. 649,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,456,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,769,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

