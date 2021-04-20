Insider Selling: eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $19,520.00.

Eric Smit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $298.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in eGain by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in eGain by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 118.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

