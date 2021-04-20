Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

Shares of THRY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 3,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $609,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

