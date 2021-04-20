Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 810 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total transaction of $260,998.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,900,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steve Oblak sold 3,287 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $1,071,167.56.

NYSE W opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.65. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Cowen lifted their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.