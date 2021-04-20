Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman Sells 25,658 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $282,141.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00.

NASDAQ IART opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

