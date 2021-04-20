Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercontinental Exchange’s shares have outperformed its industry in the past year. Its top line was driven by the compelling product and service portfolio, broad range of risk management services and strength in global data services. Continued strength in its energy franchise, improving recurring market data revenues and ongoing initiatives are likely to keep growth on track. Strategic buyouts help it achieve cost synergies that are in sync with its aim of generating long-term value for shareholders. It is well-poised for growth on the back of accelerated digitization. A strong balance sheet helps in effective capital deployment. However, its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the near term. Foreign currency fluctuations and stricter regulations raise concerns. Increasing interest expenses and high leverage raise financial risk.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

