International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after buying an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 97,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

