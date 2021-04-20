International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,856 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,740,000. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 209,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSEC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 30,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.09 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

