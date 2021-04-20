International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 278,555 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,555 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF comprises 1.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $970,000.

Shares of RFV stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,096. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90.

