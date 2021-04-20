International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,346 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 102.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after purchasing an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.94. 397,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

