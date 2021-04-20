International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.16. The company had a trading volume of 798,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

