International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.