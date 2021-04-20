International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $138.48, with a volume of 141566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.12.

The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.01.

International Business Machines Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.