Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.47 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.47, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $811.11. The stock had a trading volume of 683,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $754.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

