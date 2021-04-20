Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

