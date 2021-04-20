Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and lagged in other two of the trailing four quarters. The company’s initiatives to capitalize on investors’ demand for different investment strategies, a steady rise in assets under management (AUM) balance and synergies from strategic acquisitions are expected to continue supporting growth. Further, Invesco’s global presence, solid balance sheet position and diversification efforts bode well for the future. Though the company intends to save $200 million costs by 2022-end, overall expenses have remained elevated over the past few years, owing to inorganic growth efforts and investments in franchise. Also, curtailed capital deployments remain a near-term concern for shareholders.”

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

NYSE IVZ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $3,194,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

