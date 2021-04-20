Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $335.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

