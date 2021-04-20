Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 127.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.8% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.02 on Tuesday, hitting $334.86. 1,880,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,125,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

