Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.38.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

