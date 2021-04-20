Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:

4/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

4/16/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/20/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

3/12/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $283.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 278,306 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.