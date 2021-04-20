Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TPTX):

4/13/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

2/27/2021 – Turning Point Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 2,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,049. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

