Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical volume of 1,629 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 14,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,637. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

