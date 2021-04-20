Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 677 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,177% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.