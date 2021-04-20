Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Update

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IONKF stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Ionic Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ionic Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.