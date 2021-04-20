iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.42

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 384132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQ. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

