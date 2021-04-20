IQVIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,203 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 785% compared to the typical volume of 136 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $218.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.