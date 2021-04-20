iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $326.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.01. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $330.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

