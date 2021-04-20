iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. 15,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.68. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

