iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,906,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

