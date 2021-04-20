iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $112.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.