iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $419.48.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

