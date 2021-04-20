iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.15. 324,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

