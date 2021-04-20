iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 653.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $416.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $419.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.94.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

