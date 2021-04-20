iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,016. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $128.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

