iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 48,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 44,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

