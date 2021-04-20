Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 429 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

