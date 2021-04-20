ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 121.20 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 122.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68).

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

