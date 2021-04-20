Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $289,338.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.78 or 0.00645414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

