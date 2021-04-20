Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.39.

NYSE:PPG opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

