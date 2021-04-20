Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.63%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 710,665 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

