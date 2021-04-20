Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.68 and its 200 day moving average is $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $180.96.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,275.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.