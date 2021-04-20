JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,633,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,573,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,229. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.