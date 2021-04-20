JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.43 Million

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $716.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the highest is $761.10 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

