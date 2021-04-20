JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $36.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday.

JKS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,560. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

