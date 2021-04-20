John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.53 Million

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $420.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $423.00 million and the lowest is $417.80 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $457.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

JBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

In related news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock worth $862,157. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 32,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,327,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.92. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

