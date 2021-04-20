Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.42-9.57 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.42-$9.57 EPS.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

