Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

JNJ stock opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

