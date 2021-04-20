JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of CVR Energy worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

CVI opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

