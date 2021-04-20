JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.31. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $437.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

